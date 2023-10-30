ugc_banner

Heidi Klum drops nude portrait before Halloween to depict the 'calm before the storm'

WION Web Team
Los Angeles, United StatesEdited By: Kirtika KatiraUpdated: Oct 30, 2023, 02:53 PM IST

Heidi Klum takes the internet by storm with latest Instagram post. Photograph:(Instagram)

Heidi Klum took to Instagram on Sunday to drop a nude portrait before revealing her much-anticipated Halloween look. Scroll to see the now-viral post!

Halloween enthusiasts and fans of supermodel and TV host Heidi Klum are on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating her annual Halloween costume reveal. As the days count down to the spookiest night of the year, Klum has taken to Instagram to keep her followers engaged and intrigued, delivering a surprise that none saw coming - a nude portrait.

The 50-year-old supermodel set social media abuzz with her latest Instagram post, in which she posed au naturel, lying on a plush pink couch. The eye-catching image featured a large painting hanging on the wall behind her, depicting an ocean wave suspended over two embracing figures.

"The calm before the storm," Klum cheekily captioned the post. "3 days to #heidihalloween2023. My motto this Halloween, GO BIG OR GO HOME." Check out the post below!

The post comes just ahead of Klum's renowned Halloween party, an annual event that is eagerly awaited by celebrities and fans alike. In 2022, she made headlines with her head-to-toe worm costume, a unique and eye-catching choice that featured ridges resembling those of a real worm.

Klum is no stranger to unconventional and often hilarious Halloween costumes, a fact she discussed during her People StyleWatch cover shoot earlier this month. "I always try to find things that people naturally wouldn’t do," she explained. "Most people do nurses or police officers, but I was always looking for something that I hadn’t seen."

Klum's journey of iconic Halloween costumes began back in 2000 when she hosted her first Halloween party, dressed as the Heidi character from Johanna Spyri’s Swiss children's novels, donning a patent-leather dirndl, which is a full, wide skirt with a tight waistband. In 2006, she and then-husband Seal turned heads as the forbidden fruit and Eve, respectively.

Throughout the years, Klum has astounded fans with her creativity, transforming herself into a robot, a skinless human, an elderly woman, and even Jessica Rabbit. In 2018, she and her now-husband, Tom Kaulitz, donned Fiona and Shrek costumes from the Shrek films, adding yet another memorable costume to her repertoire.

As for this year's costume, Klum promises that it's going to be an extravagant one. She told People, "My goal is to not let any of my Halloween fans down."

With her reputation for unforgettable and inventive Halloween transformations, fans can't wait to see what she has in store for this year's celebration. 

