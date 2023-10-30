Kim Kardashian's mansion turns into 'most epic haunted house ever' for Halloween: See viral pics and videos

Kim Kardashian has once again proven her penchant for extravagance. The reality star, known for her opulent lifestyle, has outdone herself this year by turning her Los Angeles mansion into a haunted house that is nothing short of epic.

Kardashian, 43, spared no expense in creating the ultimate spooky experience for her family and friends, as revealed through a series of Instagram Stories.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star gave eerie glimpses into her Halloween transformation on Saturday night. Her friend Sarah Howard also posted pictures and videos of the mansion's Halloween makeover.

Kim Kardashian shows fans her Halloween home decor. pic.twitter.com/Rs1uGNkhOi — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 30, 2023

With the caption, "The most epic haunted house ever," Howard introduced us to this frightful venture. Inside the mansion, one could witness a plethora of spine-tingling decorations and terrifying scenes. An actor in a haunting mask, holding two baby doll heads, set the stage for the nightmarish experience.

The haunted house featured rooms adorned with cobwebs, creepy baby doll heads, and various types of bones, creating an atmosphere of eerie delight. As Howard's Instagram Story continued, viewers were treated to displays of horrifying dolls, spooky characters, and even a giant scary baby next to a crib.

The exterior of the mansion was equally impressive, with fog, eerie red lighting, and eerie trees that adorned the front yard. Kardashian, along with the help of renowned event planner Mindy Weiss, turned her home into a Halloween masterpiece.

The horror-themed party also had a blood-soaked table, featuring bloody gauze, vials of red liquid, severed fake hands, and bags of blood hanging from mini IV poles. Howard aptly labelled it a "blood display."

Among the spookiest scenes was a tea party gone wrong. Fake spiders of all sizes dangled from cobwebs adorning the walls and a crystal chandelier. The eerie decor featured a pink tea set and floral-inspired pastries, including a four-layer cake topped with a metallic skull. Howard couldn't resist sharing her appreciation for Kardashian's efforts, proclaiming, "@kimkardashian mom of the year."

Kim Kardashian also shared a daylight tour of her Halloween mansion on her own Instagram Story. The entrance to her home greeted guests with two trees adorned with skeletal bodies and faces, surrounded by freshly dug soil from which bony hands ominously reached out.

Inside the mansion, door archways were adorned with skull heads, and a dimly lit hallway featured statues of white-cloaked figures, white candles, and torn-up pieces of white cloth suspended from the ceiling and walls, adding to the eerie ambience.

Kim Kardashian's Halloween extravaganza has set a new standard for Halloween decor, leaving her fans and followers eagerly anticipating her next over-the-top endeavor.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE