Kangana Ranaut mourns Poonam Pandey's death, says, 'this is so sad..'

The death of model and social media star Poonam Pandey has shocked the entire nation. Poonam, who has mostly been in the headlines for her controversies, died after her secret battle with cervical cancer.

On Friday, the news of her death was confirmed by her manager.

In the statement shared, they wrote, “This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared.”

Calling her death a 'catastrophe', she wrote on Instagram stories, "This is so sad, loosing a young woman to cancer is a catastrophe. Om Shanti."

When the news of Poonam's death was announced, a lot of netizens thought it was a fake and some kind of prank. However, later her manager confirmed that the news was true and Poonam is no more

Her manager told India Today,''She was detected with cancer sometime back, and it was in the later stage. She was in her hometown in Uttar Pradesh and the funeral will take place there. We are yet to get more details''

Who was Poonam Pandey?

Born and raised in Kanpur, Pandey started her career in modelling. She garnered the limelight when she announced that she would strip down if India won the Cricket World Cup in 2011. She made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with Nasha.