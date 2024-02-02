Poonam Pandey dies at 32 of cervical cancer; manager confirms news

Controversial star and model Poonam Pandey is dead. The 32-year-old star reportedly died after battling cervical cancer on Thursday in Mumbai.



The news of her death was first revealed in a post shared on her official Instagram handle. “This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared,” the post read.

Who was Poonam Pandey?



The model and small-time actress rose to fame in 2011 when she declared on social media that she would strip naked if India won the Cricket World Cup that year. Poonam often courted controversy due to her bold looks on social media.



She participated in Bigg Boss a few years back and recently in 2022 in a show called Lock Upp which was hosted by Kangana Ranaut. Though Poonam did not win the show, her stint on the show increased her fan base.