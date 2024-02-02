Poonam Pandey dies at 32 of cervical cancer; manager confirms news
Controversial star and model Poonam Pandey is dead. The 32-year-old star reportedly died after battling cervical cancer on Thursday in Mumbai.
The news of her death was first revealed in a post shared on her official Instagram handle. “This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared,” the post read.
Who was Poonam Pandey?
The model and small-time actress rose to fame in 2011 when she declared on social media that she would strip naked if India won the Cricket World Cup that year. Poonam often courted controversy due to her bold looks on social media.
She participated in Bigg Boss a few years back and recently in 2022 in a show called Lock Upp which was hosted by Kangana Ranaut. Though Poonam did not win the show, her stint on the show increased her fan base.
Poonam was also briefly married to music producer Sam Bombay. The wedding came as a surprise to everyone. They often shared videos and photos on social media platforms and were also once booked for posing semi nude at a beach in Goa. The marriage, however, did not last long. She accused him of domestic violence immediately after their wedding in 2020.
Bollywood paparazzi Viral Bhayani stated that the news of her demise was confirmed by her manager.
Just 3 days back, Poonam had shared a video of herself attending an event. She had captioned it as, "White & black: the yin and yang that balance my life."
Fans shocked by the news
The news has left everyone in shock. “I can’t believe really??” a comment read. “Om Shanti ,” added another. Many struggled to believe that this was real news and asked for more details about her death. More details are awaited.