Tamil superstar Vijay enters politics with new political party Tamizha Vetri Kazhagam

Renowned Indian actor Vijay has officially launched a political party in Tamil Nadu shortly after being appointed as the party chief by leaders of the Tamilaga Vetri Kazham (TVK). In a recent statement, Vijay clarified that his party has decided not to participate in the 2024 elections and will refrain from endorsing any other political entity. This decision was reached during the General and Executive Council Meeting of the newly formed political group.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Vijay said, "It is my long-term intention and desire to help the people of Tamil Nadu and the Tamil community, who gave me name, fame, and everything after my parents. Accordingly, a political party led by us has been started under the name 'Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam'."

The statement further read, "We are not going to contest the 2024 elections and we are not going to support any party. We have made this decision for the General and Executive Council Meeting."

Vijay said that he applied on 2 February on behalf of his party to register with the Chief Election Commission of India.

According to The Times of India, Vijay says that the party’s objective is to contest and win the 2026 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu to provide the political change yearned by the people of the state.

Vijay's Biography

Vijay, an iconic Indian actor in Tamil cinema, began his career with Vetri in 1984, followed by his lead debut in Naalaiya Theerpu (1992). He gained recognition with hits like Poove Unakkaga (1996) and Kadhalukku Mariyadhai (1997). His romantic hero image was solidified with Thulladha Manamum Thullum (1999).

Vijay achieved massive success with films like Kushi and Priyamaanavale. The masala film Thirumalai (2003) transformed him into an action hero. Ghilli (2004) emerged as a blockbuster, marking a commercial breakthrough.