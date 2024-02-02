Shahid Kapoor to WION on Artificial Intelligence: It will enter our lives sooner than we have thought

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are all set to grace the screens in the very unusual love story called Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Helmed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the movie has been one of the most-anticipated love stories of the season that audiences are looking forward to.

Shahid and Kriti are starring in a film together for the first time, and their chemistry extends beyond the screen. While promoting their movie in New Delhi on Thursday, the two actors entertained the local media with their lively personalities and humorous banter and their offscreen camaraderie was hard to miss.

While interacting with the media, the two answered questions about their upcoming rom-com and its USP.

At the press conference, WION got the chance to interact with Shahid and Kriti about their forthcoming movie, which is based on a human and a robot falling in love.

The movie comes at a time when AI has emerged as a big challenge in every sphere of our lives. During a candid conversation, Shahid was asked about AI and whether he sees it taking over various departments of cinema shortly. Adressing AI's looming presence, the actor called it ''relevant" and believed it could take over "in the near future.''

Recalling the time when he started working on the movie, he said, ''Actually, when we started making this film, we thought about how technologically advanced we should show this robot. And the newest thing that has come in the world of robots and technology is AI (artificial intelligence), where you realistically stimulate a thing to the extent that you are not able to differentiate whether it is a human or not. And we are already seeing stimulation; when the faces of people are being changed, there have been cases and all that is happening.''

Further referencing his movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Shahid said that in the film they have ''taken a level up'' in terms of storytelling.

''We have also asked the question; if an advanced robot like this comes in front of an Indian family, how chaotic it can be...because family dealing with and understanding a robot is a different thing, but whether the robot can understand the family is a big question in itself, and that is even more difficult.''

Kapoor added, ''But see, in the last year or so, when we made this film, suddenly, a lot of talk around Chat GPT started, and AI became very very common. And, now, every day, we see a lot of news articles on AI. So one or two years ago, we started this bravely, thinking that people would understand it by watching it. However, while we were making the movie, the talk about it had already started. So from this, we only get a feeling that it may enter our lives in a while, but perhaps it will enter our lives sooner than we have thought because it's less than a year since it all started and we are already talking about it so much, so it's relevant and it's possibly in the near future.''

More about Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

In the new-age love story, the audience will see Shahid playing the role of Aaryan, a robotics engineer who falls in love with a robot played by Kriti Sanon. Everything remains enjoyable until we see Shahid find out that she's a robot. However, the chaos begins when he brings her home to his North Indian joint family with the hope to marry her.