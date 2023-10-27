Kaala Paani actor Mahadev Singh Lakhawat on his new survival drama, shooting in Andaman, and more

OTT giant Netflix recently released a new Indian show Kaala Paani, which as the name suggests, is a story that unfolds in the islands of Andaman & Nicobar, the farthest land in India from the mainland. As per the official synopsis, Kaala Paani is a story of survival as a mysterious illness locks the islands and their inhabitants with no cure and no way out. The show will remind you of the time when the whole world was reeling under the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and had to wear masks so as to avoid getting infected with a mysterious virus.

Speaking to WION, Kaala Paani actor Mahadev Singh Lakhawat who plays a man named Pundi on the show, opens up about working with Mona Singh on the show and how he was stuck on the islands due to a cyclone while shooting for the show.

In his own words, Mahadev Singh Lakhawat calls Pundi “a complex and grey character who is not from Andaman but works there with his partner in crime, Chiru, running a tourism business.” Excerpts:

WION: How was your experience collaborating with a talented cast in Kaala Paani? How was working with Mona Singh on the show?

Mahadev Singh Lakhawat: It was an exhilarating experience. As a trained actor, the script is very important to me, and I was in love with the script of Kaala Paani. Also, when the workshops happened and we all met as co-actors, I was mesmerised to see each actor bringing their unique skills and creativity to the table, which elevated the overall quality of the project. It was inspiring to be surrounded by such talented individuals, and it pushed me to give my best performance. Shooting in a location like Andaman was a completely different experience. We were caught in Andaman for some time because of a cyclone but that only helped bring authenticity to the script.

WION: Did you always want to be an actor?

Mahadev Singh Lakhawat: I have always been passionate about acting. Since my childhood, I had a deep love for storytelling and performing in front of an audience. I was very interested in cultural activities during my school days. Although I graduated in law and have a diploma in cyber law, I always wanted to act because it's what makes me happiest.

I graduated from NSD and gained experience in theatre. I came to Bombay in 2019 and after a few months, the pandemic happened. Once the lockdown started lifting, I was lucky enough to get roles in good projects because people had seen my plays previously and knew my work. Acting allows me to express myself, explore different characters, and connect with people through the medium of storytelling. It has been a lifelong dream, and I feel fortunate to be living it now.

WION: What's something you like the most about acting?

Mahadev Singh Lakhawat: The joy of entertaining and connecting with the audience is truly fulfilling. Acting has the power to touch people's lives and evoke emotions, and that is something I find incredibly rewarding.

WION: Kaala Paani is among some of the most-talked-about Indian shows on Netflix this week. What next?

Mahadev Singh Lakhawat: Next up is Woh Ladki Hain Kaha which also has Taapsee Pannu, Pratik Gandhi, Pratiek Babbar, and Harleen Sethi, and is directed by Arshad Sayed. This is my debut film, to be honest. Then there is Sector 36, starring Deepak Dobriyal and Vikrant Massey, directed by Aditya Nimbalkar and produced by Maddock Films. Currently, I'm shooting for Nikhil Advani's film Vedaa, which is slated to release next year. It stars John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh.

Each of these projects presents its own set of challenges and opportunities for growth, and I couldn't be more excited to share them with audiences, as I'm playing different characters in each. You can also watch Bambai Meri Jaan which is streaming on Amazon apart from Kaala Paani on Netflix.

