John Abraham, wife Priya test Covid-19 positive, quarantined at home

Bollywood actor John Abraham and his wife Priya have tested positive for Covid-19.



John shared his diagnosis on his Instagram account and informed his fans that he and his wife are under home quarantine and have mild symptoms.

Sharing that he came in contact with a Covid positive person three days back. He wrote, "I came in contact 3 days ago with someone who I later learned had Covid. Priya and I have tested positive for Covid. We have been quarantined at home so haven't been in contact with anyone else. We are both vaccinated and experienced mild symptoms. Please stay well and healthy. Masks up."

On December 17, John celebrated his birthday and shared several rare pictures with Priya and their pets. John and Priya got married in January 2014.

Abraham and his wife join a long list of Bollywood celebrities who have tested positive for the virus in recent days. Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan producer Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani have tested positive in recent weeks.