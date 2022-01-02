Emma Watson or Emma Roberts? Internet reacts to Harry Potter reunion photo goof up

Potterheads got a treat on the first day of the new year as Harry Potter special reunion 'The Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts' was aired. Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and other cast and crew of the film franchise got back together and reminisce their time on the 'Harry Potter' sets.



While Potterheads and critics are giving rave reviews to the show. However, some hawk-eye viewers spotted a major blunder in the HBO Max special.

In the sequence of the special, Emma Watson, who rose to fame as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films is talking about how she was obsessed with Harry Potter from a young age. As Watson is describing her love for her role and recalling her obsession with the JK Rowling's books, and how her father used to read books for her and her siblings, a photo of a young girl wearing Mickey Mouse ears features. However, viewers were shocked as they find out that the girl in the photo is in fact Emma Roberts, not Emma Watson.

Although, a Twitter user pointed out the mishap, and shared a photo that was featured in the show and asked, “GUYS HELP ME THATS LITERALLY EMMA ROBERTS NOT EMMA WATSON.”



The same picture Emma Roberts posted on Instagram in 2012 with the caption ''Minnie mouse ears!.''

ok but using emma roberts as a child like it was emma watson on #ReturnToHogwarts was a shame — emma watson (@aliciaviknder) January 1, 2022 ×

Internet users were quick to react to the goof-up: One of them wrote, “omfg they showed this photo and I was like…that doesn't look like her? Lol.” Another called it ''a shame''

The Harry Potter hbo max reunion really used a baby pic of Emma roberts thinking it was Emma Watson pic.twitter.com/MfUCxf6TrX — I hate trump (@willowhalliwell) January 1, 2022 ×

now why did they use a childhood picture of emma roberts for emma watson??? lmaoo y’all had one job and it wasn’t using google images — mae (@notnotmae) January 1, 2022 ×

