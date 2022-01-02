A nostalgic trip! Best moments from the Harry Potter reunion special

The new special will surely take you on a magical yet emotional journey with lots of tears. So for all the Potterheads out there, we’ve curated a list of memorable and most interesting revelations from the special: From why Emma Watson nearly left the franchise, to Daniel Radcliffe secret crush.

Reunions are always emotional! Two decades after the first film of the franchise was released, Daniel Radcliffe, along with stars Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and more franchise alums, returned for a special reunion, 'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.'

Remembering departed souls

The cast and crew of the legendary film series come back together to celebrate 20 years since the release of the first film and the franchise. During the emotional reunion, stars also remembered the costars who are no longer with us, including Richard Harris, Richard Griffiths, John Hurt, Alan Rickman and Helen McCrory.

Tom Felton remembered his on-screen mother, the late Helen McCrory, who died in April at the age of 52 after battling cancer. Talking about her, Felton was seen getting choked up as he remembered his on-screen mother Helen. ''She taught me a lot. See? I can't even say it. She had this ability to sort of show such empathy in her eyes. It was a real treat to work with her." Narcissa's husband, played by Jason Isaacs, also spoke about the late actor by saying, ''I said, 'I think I've just met the best actress I've ever seen in my life. I feel lucky to have worked with her and just shared just so much frankly adolescent laughter with on the set."

Remembering Alan, Watson said, "Alan Rickman never talked to me like I was a child. He always took my thoughts and opinions very seriously, which I was very touched by," added Watson.

(Photograph:Twitter)