A nostalgic trip! Best moments from the Harry Potter reunion special

Reunions are always emotional! Two decades after the first film of the franchise was released, Daniel Radcliffe, along with stars Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and more franchise alums, returned for a special reunion, 'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.'
The new special will surely take you on a magical yet emotional journey with lots of tears. So for all the Potterheads out there, we’ve curated a list of memorable and most interesting revelations from the special: From why Emma Watson nearly left the franchise, to Daniel Radcliffe secret crush.