Jawan box office: Shah Rukh Khan starrer crosses a whopping Rs 2 billion on first weekend

If you haven’t taken out time to watch Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film, Jawan, then this is your cue to book a seat and join the fun as the Atlee directorial continues to create havoc at the box office. One of the most successful films of recent times, Jawan has now crossed Rs 2 billion on its first weekend after its theatrical release. The action-entertainer collected around Rs 81 crore (Rs 810 million) in India for all languages. This number is as per early estimates by Sacnilk.com. The gross collection as reported by film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan stands at Rs 85.10 crore (Rs 850 million).

Jawan records massive opening

Releasing on September 7 in India and worldwide, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan opened in India at Rs 75 crore– Rs 65 crore coming from Hindi and the rest from Tamil and Telugu versions. It went on to collect Rs 53.23 crore on Friday and Rs 77.83 crore on Saturday. With the collection of Rs 81 crore on Sunday, the total collection of the film stands at around Rs 287 crore (Rs 28.7 billion).

Jawan was expected to be huge from the get-go as it had recorded massive interest during its advance bookings time. Sharing the Sunday collections, film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), “Jawan creates History. Sold a Record 2875961 tickets from tracked shows alone in India on the 4th day. Biggest ever for a Bollywood film.”

Further sharing the worldwide figures, he added, "Worldwide hits ₹500 cr gross club, making Shah Rukh Khan the only actor to achieve this feat twice in a single year. Hindi Shows - 15404 Gross - ₹ 76.07 cr. Tamil Shows - 918 Gross - ₹ 5.59 cr. Telugu Shows - 798 Gross - ₹ 3.44 cr Total - ₹ 85.10 cr. National Multiplex Chains PVR - 4,29,729 INOX - 3,69,775 Cinepolis - 1,58,007."

Jawan surpasses Pathaan craze

Jawan is Shah Rukh Khan’s second film of the year. Previously, his Pathaan emerged victorious at the box office and earned him massive appreciation. SRK’s Jawan has surpassed Pathaan’s collections. Pathaan had collected Rs 280.75 crore in its opening weekend.

Jawan stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in leading roles with SRK. The film also has Deepika Padukone in an extended cameo and others like Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Priyamani, Ashlesha Thakur, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Girija Oak, Lehar Khan and Aaliyah Qureishi.

