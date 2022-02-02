Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah to star in ‘The Equalizer’

Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah will reunite in an upcoming episode of CBS’ ‘The Equalizer’.

Jada Pinkett Smith will be seen as a guest star Jessie Cook, a savant-level thief with a photographic memory. Brilliant at what she does, she’s also devious, unpredictable and amoral.

The casting marks a reunion for Smith and Queen Latifah, who both starred in the 2017 film ‘Girls Trip’. The two also appeared together in ‘Set It Off’, and Latifah co-starred in ‘The Secret Life of Bees’, which Pinkett Smith exec produced.

For those unversed, ‘The Equalizer’ is a reimagining of the classic series starring Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall, an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills as a former CIA operative to help those with nowhere else to turn. McCall presents to most as an average single mom who is quietly raising her teenage daughter. But to a trusted few, she is The Equalizer – an anonymous guardian angel and defender of the downtrodden, who’s also dogged in her pursuit of personal redemption.

The Equalizer also stars Lorraine Toussaint, Tory Kittles, Liza Lapira, Adam Goldberg, Laya DeLeon Hayes.