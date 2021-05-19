It's here! 'The Family Man 2' trailer has everything we were hoping for

It’s finally here! Having been delayed for close to three months, the trailer for ‘The Family Man 2’ has released.

The sequel to the hit Amazon series will feature Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni, Priyamani and Sharib Hashmi.

In the trailer, Manoj Bajpayee reprises his role of Srikant Tiwari, while Samantha essays the role of Raji, a Sri Lankan Tamilian and his new nemesis. ‘The Family Man 2’ will also mark Samantha's digital debut.

The ‘Family Man 2’ trailer opens with troubles in Manoj Bajpayee’s marriage. While juggling work and personal responsibilities, Manoj then finds himself in Chennai where an attack is likely being planned. We also get to see Samantha’s character.

‘The Family Man’ had earlier released in 2019. Directed by Raj and DK, the web series explores Srikant's tightrope walk as he strikes a balance between his undercover, low-paying job and being a husband and father.

The second season was supposed to release in February this year. However, days ahead of the scheduled release of the trailer, the series was postponed. It is now set for a June 4 release.

The new season will also star Seema Biswas, Sharad Kelkar, Darshan Kumar, Sunny Hinduja, Shahab Ali, Shreya Dhanwantary, Mahek Thakur and Vedant Sinha.