Is Thalapathy Vijay playing a cameo role in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan?

Shah Rukh Khan's next, Atlee directorial Jawan is becoming bigger by the day. The film not only presents Khan in a new avatar and marks the Bollywood debut of Tamil actress Nayanthara but it also reportedly features a cameo of none other than Thalapathy Vijay. Vijay is one of the biggest stars of South Indian cinema. The news has been confirmed by the film's choreographer. According to media reports, Jawan will have Vijay and SRK featuring in an action sequence together.



Ever since the film was announced, rumours about Thalapathy Vijay's cameo have been doing rounds on the internet but the makers have remained tight-lipped about it.



In a recent interview, Jawan's action choreographer made the big reveal. However, the makers are still yet to make an official announcement.



Thalapathy Vijay worked for free in Jawan



According to a report in Pinkvilla, Thalapathy Vijay worked in Jawan for free. Yes, the actor reportedly didn't charge any fee for his special appearance as he shares a good bond with both Atlee and Khan. And when the Jawan Prevue was released last month, fans tried to spot Vijay in it but was difficult to catch.



Not just Vijay, the film also has an important cameo by Deepika Padukone. Fans got to see a glimpse of her look in the prevue where she can be seen doing stunts in the rain wearing a saree. The film also features Vijay Sethupathi in a key role.



SRK's preparation for Jawan



During a Twitter chat with fans a few weeks back, Khan revealed that he watched films of Rajinikanth, Thalapathy Vijay, Allu Arjun, and Yash to prepare for his role in Jawan. He also revealed that these superstars and their movies helped him understand the language and expressions.