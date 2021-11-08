Internet is going crazy over Amitabh Bachchan's unique bull painting

On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan posted a happy family picture, which was taken inside his mansion in Mumbai, India.



The picture has Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan seated on the left with Aaradhya between them. Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her son Agastya and her daughter Navya.

All dressed in ethnic outwear were looking stunning However, apart from Bachchans', what caught the netizen attention in the picture was a painting in the background.



As per the reports, the large picture of a bull in the background is actually a masterpiece painted by renowned artist Manjit Bawa.



As soon as Bib B posted the image, netizens were quick to react to the photo. Some fans were admiring the beautiful Bachchan family and their house interior and started searching for the significance behind placing a bull painting at home, meanwhile, others made fun of the painting by linking it to Anila Kapoor character Majnu Bhai's funny paintings from the film 'Welcome'.



A fan wrote how Bull painting symbolises power, strength, speed and optimism and symbolises ultimate gain, success and incremental prosperity.



Check out fans reactions below: