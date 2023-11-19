In pics: Deepika, Anushka and other Bollywood stars at India vs Australia World Cup match

The D-day is here! The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final between India and Australia is set to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today (Nov 19). Catch Live Cricket Score Here. To witness the big match, the entire film fraternity has jetted off to Ahmedabad. On Sunday morning, actress Deepika Padukone, along with her father and badminton player Prakash Padukone, was spotted at the Mumbai airport. Wearing India's jersey with blue jeans and white sneakers, Deepika was all smiles as she and her father were papped at the airport.

140 crore Indians are cheering for you: PM Modi wishes Team India ahead of CWC 2023 final vs Australia



Later, Ranveer Singh was spotted at the airport, leaving for the big match. Wearing a blue jacket, matching cap, and orange shirt, the 83 actor stepped out of the car with full energy.

Cricketer KL Rahul's wife and actress Athiya Shetty were also captured at the Ahmedabad airport. Cricket enthusiast Ayushmann Khurrana has also touched down in Ahmedabad to witness the anticipated final match.

Cheering for team blue, Ayushmann shared a story on Instagram,''Going to see the India vs Australia World Cup finals at the spectacular Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad with a lot of hope in my heart. I don’t think any Indian has forgotten 2003. So, this is a grudge match... Come on India 🇮🇳🏆 let’s bring it home again, boys!''