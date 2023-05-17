Here's what actor Vicky Kaushal said on divorce with wife Katrina

A question posed to Vicky Kaushal by media at the trailer launch of his upcoming movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has gone viral. Vicky Kaushal dodged many questions at the event but one question left him and the audience in fits and the actor tried to reply to it in as witty a way as possible.

At the trailer launch of their upcoming movie, Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan were interacting with the media regarding the movie, which shows the couple fighting for a divorce after a lovely-dovey phase.

Taking a cue from there, a reporter asked Vicky whether he would divorce his wife Katrina Kaif if he found someone better. For a few moments, Vicky remained tongue-tied, looking for a response to such an out-of-the-blue question.

The reporter said, “Hamare desh mein shaadi janmo janmo ka bandhan hai. Kya aapko lagta hai yeh sahi hai ya aap divorce karke dusri shaadi karenge agar Katrina Kaif se koi acchi dulhan milti hain toh? (In our country, marriage is seen as a commitment that lasts lifetimes. Do you agree with that or would you divorce Katrina Kaif and marry a second time if you found someone better)”.

Vicky Kaushal burst out laughing when he heard the question. “Sir, shaam ko ghar bhi jaana hai. Aise aise tedhe medhe sawal puch rahe ho. Bachcha hun, abhi bada toh ho lene do. Kaise jawab dun iska abhi main? Itna khatarnaak sawal pucha hai inhone. (Sir, I need to go home in the evening too. What are these twisted questions you are asking? I’m still a child; let me grow up a little. How can I answer this? He’s asked such a dangerous question),” he replied.

Vicky further said that he would be married to Katrina for many lifetimes together.

The actress and Vicky’s wife, Katrina Kaif recently shared a post on Instagram on the actor’s birthday with a lovely caption, “A little dance, dher sara pyaar…(A little dance, a lot of love).”

At the same event, he also called Katrina “completely sorted”.

Talking about it, the actor said, “God always maintains balance in everyone’s life. My real life has become so sorted that U have found Katrina. So there will always be a mess in my reel life but my real life will be sorted. So this is the balance of life.”

Vicky and Katrina got married on December 9, 2021, in Rajasthan in the presence of close friends and family members.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE