In pics: Priyanka Chopra attends Bulgari event with Zendaya, Anne Hathaway in Venice

It was a fun night from what we see in pictures as the leading ladies of worldwide entertainment like Zendaya, Priyanka Chopra and Anne Hathaway got together for a high-profile Bulgari party hosted by the label in Venice. Amid the backdrop of the beautiful European city, Bulgari hosted a jewellery bash for its high-profile guests and ambassadors to launch Bulgari Mediterranea High Jewellery at Palazzo Ducale. This was while Priyanka’s counterparts from Bollywood made their way to Cannes 2023 Film Festival and sashayed down the red carpet in full elan.

Priyanka chose a bright pink number for the event. She looked sensational in a scarlet skirt co-ord with a floral decoration at the knot of her skirt. She paired this with a matching crop top that fit her like a glove. She kept her hair open yet sleekly put away with blowouts. Priyanka Chopra added a diamond choker and a pair of drop earrings to the look.

Matching her to the hilt was fellow actress Zendaya who opted for classic Hollywood glamour as she wore a black velvet gown which was cinched at the waist and fanned out into a dramatic fishtail. Zendaya kept her hair in a bun and accessorised it with a Bulgari serpenti necklace. To accentuate her looks, she used dark lipstick and dark smoky eyes.

Also spotted with them was Anne Hathaway who looked glamorous in a gold and silver dress with a thigh-high slit. The dress came with a loose end of garment at the top which she wore to cover her head partly. Anne Hathaway used silver platform heels and a pink stone necklace to complete the look.

It was an invite-only bash for Bulgari guests. Bulgari is a luxury fashion house founded in 1884 and is known for its jewellery.

On another note, Priyanka Chopra is married to US singer Nick Jonas and has a one-year-old daughter Malti Marie with him.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.