Gucci Cruise show: Alia Bhatt poses in high fashion as Gucci's global ambassador, sits next to K pop star

Bollywood’s leading lady Alia Bhatt brought her A-game to the streets of Seoul as she attended the famous Gucci Cruise show as Gucci’s first Indian global ambassador. The event is currently happening in Seoul. Alia Bhatt was seen in a chic number by the label as she posed happily at the photocall.

Alia Bhatt looked like she dressed for winning as she donned a black cut-out mini dress with black heels and a transparent bag by Gucci. She was top to bottom dressed in Gucci for the show. At one point, Alia was pictured enjoying a ramp show as she sat in the front row to watch the show with other celebrity guests. She was seated next to K pop star IU aka Li Ji-eun.

There were others too who attended the event including Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae, Woo Do Hwan, Jung Kyung Ho, Lee Soo Hyuk, Lee Je Hoon, THE BOYZ members Younghoon and Juyeon, aespa Winter, ITZY member Ryujin, IVE member Leeseo, Shin Hyun Been, BIBI, Lee Yeon Hee, ewJeans Hanni, Kim Hye Soo, and Lim Ji Yeon. IU AND ALIA BHATT EVERYONE pic.twitter.com/0JdFK5YrAl — reems ♡s salma🥢 (@myglIly) May 16, 2023 × The Gucci Cruise show marks Gucci’s 25th anniversary in the country. It was held at the historical Gyeongbokgung Palace.

Alia Bhatt was recently announced as Gucci’s global ambassador from India. Sharing the announcement, Alia wrote, “I’m honored to represent the house of Gucci not only in India but at a global stage. Gucci’s legacy has always inspired and intrigued me and I’m looking forward to the many sartorial milestones we create together♥️.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by @gucci × On the work front, Alia was last seen in Ayan Mukerji film Brahmastra, where she shared screen space with her husband Ranbir Kapoor for the first time. She next has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh.

