Exclusive! YouTuber Sahil Khattar on playing a baddie in '200 Hallo Ho' and why Ranveer is a real life captain

Chandigarh boy Sahil Khattar, is a known face on the internet. You may have seen him as an anchor in many TV shows and has featured in several YouTube videos most of which went viral and fetched him fame. Khattar is now making his OTT debut with Sarthak Dasgupta’s ‘200 Halla Ho’ which also features Amol Palekar, Rinku Rajguru, Barun Sobti and Indraneil Sengupta along with Khattar.

Khattar is known for his funny sketches on Youtube but he transforms himself into a serial rapist Balli Chaudhary in his first film '200 Halla Ho'.

In an exclusive chat with WION, Khattar spoke about how acting was his childhood dream and how he prepped to play the villain in '200 Halla Ho' which was released on ZEE5 on August 20.

Here are the excerpts:

Q: What made you pick the character of Balli Chaudhary?

A: I wanted to break my funny image, as people usually typecast. Most felt 'this television anchor will never be able to get into acting' so I think, this is a direct answer to those people.

Q: Apart from Balli Chaudhary, was there any other role that you would have wished to do in '200 Halla Ho'?

A: No, never, not a single role attracted me, other than Balli Chaudary- but I have a regret that I didn't share screen space with Amol Palekar sir, -- he had a different track in the movie so was not able to meet him or talk to him.

Q: The movie is based on a real-life incident and shows how Dalit women are oppressed in our society so what's your take on that?

A: There are atrocities in society and people should speak up to seek justice. If stories like these are made more often, the right message will be delivered. So many times system fails but art takes up the role to play an active agent of change.

Q: Did the role personally affect you?

A: Yes. While shooting for the film, I was not able to speak to the team properly or my family, people near me. The character affected me deeply. To get out of the character, I went to Goa for a month to get out of a dark space. The preparation was tough for me and I'm a funny boy, so to stay in a character, I used to keep quiet a lot and speak less while shooting.

Q: You will be making your big Bollywood debut with Kabir Khan's '83. Tell us a little bit about your role and equation with Ranveer Singh.

A: Somewhere I and Ranveer share the same vibes and he and I were like 'tornado' and the 'volcano' during the shooting. We had fun and we used to play cricket and was busy doing our notorious stuff until our director Kabir Khan would shout at us(laughs). Ranveer is not just a reel life captain, he's also a real-life captain.

Q: Did the delay in the release of '83' due to the pandemic affect you?

A: A little, but I also realise the amount of money that is at stake due to the delay in the film and how it has affected them. I calmed myself thinking about those people and their condition, who have given more to the movie. I am disappointed and hope about the movie to release soon and pray this pandemic end soon!



Q: You wear many hats. A roller hockey player, RJ, theatre actor, Youtuber and now film actor. What next?

A: Right from the beginning, I wanted to be in the media but in my life, I have followed the theory of subtraction. I have moved forward in my career leaving the stuff I used to do earlier behind and now finally I'm here, living my childhood dream, I'm really happy with my work and what I'm doing. I have to now stop moving further and stick to films and it is the future - movies are the long game, and I will work not just as an actor but as a writer too.