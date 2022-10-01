Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh shut down separation rumours with online PDA

For the past few days, social media had been abuzz with Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer's separation rumours and their concerned fans were constantly asking them about the same. To shut down the speculations and rumours, once and for all, the two indulged in online PDA and in no time, their flirty exchanges went viral.

On Friday, Ranveer shared a picture on his Instagram handle, where he is seen dressed in a bubble gum pink suit. The picture looked very aesthetic with pink background and Singh striking sharp poses. He captioned it with a pink heart emoji.

Putting a full stop to the split rumours, the 'Om Shanti Om' actress dropped a flirty comment on the post. She wrote, "Edible." To which, Ranveer replied with a smirk and a kiss emoji. Check it out below.

Meanwhile, Singh recently spoke at FICCI Frames fast track 2022 and shared that he will be sharing screen space with his wife once again in an upcoming project. "I have nothing but the utmost respect for her and I admire her a lot. I have learnt a lot from her in my personal life too. There is a sweet surprise for everyone. You guys will see us together very soon. She is one of the best things that has happened to me and am so grateful for her in my life," Singh shared at the event. "Touchwood, we met and started dating in 2012, so 2022 is ten years of me and Deepika."

Also read: Ranveer Singh hints at another collaboration with Deepika Padukone amid separation rumours

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in December 2018. They first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela.. Ram-Leela', which released in 2013.