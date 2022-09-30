Ranveer Singh hints at another collaboration with Deepika Padukone amid separation rumours

One of the most talked-about couples in B-town, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, has delivered several blockbuster films together and it won't be wrong to say that they are a great on-screen as well as off-screen pair. Their love story also began on a film set and the rest, as we all know, is history.

The two last collaborated for Kabir Khan's '83' and created magic on the silver screen with their undeniable chemistry and acting skills. And, it seems that the two will soon collaborate again for a new and exciting project.

During a recent interaction at FICCI Frames fast track 2022, Ranveer shared the happy news and left fans excited.

"I have nothing but the utmost respect for her and I admire her a lot. I have learnt a lot from her in my personal life too. There is a sweet surprise for everyone. You guys will see us together very soon. She is one of the best things that has happened to me and am so grateful for her in my life,” the actor shared at the event. "Touchwood, we met and started dating in 2012, so 2022 is ten years of me and Deepika."

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan's 80th birthday: Film festival announced to celebrate his legacy

Meanwhile, rumours of Deepika and Ranveer going through a rough patch in their marriage have been doing rounds. The speculations started when a Twitter user named Rohit Reddy, who had falsely claimed that Katrina Kaif is hiding her pregnancy, posted about the same. "Breaking! Everything is not OK betweek #deepikapadukone & #ranveersingh," his post read.

On the movie front, Deepika and Ranveer have shared screen space in the following films - 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela', 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat'.