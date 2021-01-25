Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh celebrate three years of 'Padmaavat', share BTS footage

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Leela Bhansali revisited their days on the sets of 'Padmaavat' as the magnum opus clocked in 3 years on January 25.

Marking the occasion, Bhansali shared never-seen footage on the social media page of his production house. The videos showed actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone talking about their journey of the movie. In the video, Bhansali can be seen directing the actors and the production unit.

The movie was Deepika and Ranveer's 3rd project with SLB. In the video, Deepika can be heard saying, “I never thought I will ever be a Sanjay Leela Bhansali actress and now I have worked with him in not one but three films.

Deepika who garnered rave reviews for her performance as a Queen also took to her Instagram and shared a behind the scene video from the movie. In the video, she can be seen getting teary-eyed. "3 Years of Padmaavat. Some memories & experiences are difficult to articulate but live in your heart forever. Padmaavat was one such experience. Thank you Sanjay Leela Bhansali for entrusting me with this movie & character of a lifetime..." Deepika captioned the video.

Ranveer who's mesmerising performance as Khilji won critical praise from one and all, also shared a behind-the-scenes unseen video of the making of Khilji. He wrote, "My tryst with the dark side. An unforgettable experience. Thank you Sanjay Sir for making me a part of this spectacular vision.#Khilji #3YearsOfPadmaavat.” On the other hand, sharing a behind-the-scenes speech video, Deepika wrote, "Some memories & experiences are difficult to articulate but live in your Heart suit forever. Thank you Sanjay Leela Bhansali for entrusting me with this movie & character of a lifetime #3YearsOfPadmaavat."

The film was released in 2018 and garnered an impressive number at the box office despite backlash in many parts of the country. Apart from Ranveer and Deepika, 'Padmaavat' also starred Shahid Kapoor, Jim Sarbh and Aditi Rao Hydari.