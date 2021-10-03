Bollywood couple Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi welcome baby boy

Bollywood couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have welcomed their second child together, a baby boy.



The duo has a three-year-old daughter Mehr.



Sharing the good news, Angad took to his Instagram handle and posted a picture from Neha’s maternity shoot, in which he was seen cradling her baby bump.

“The almighty today blessed us with a baby boy. Both Neha and the baby are well. Mehr is ready to pass on the ‘baby’ title to the new arrival. #Bedisboy is here!!!!!” he wrote, adding heart emojis.



“Waheguru mehr kare @nehadhupia thank you for being such a warrior through this journey. Let’s make it a memorable one for all 4 of us now,” he added, along with fingers crossed and other emojis.



Earlier this year, in July, the couple announced that they were expecting their second child with an Instagram post also featuring Mehr. "Took us 2 days to come with a caption. The best one we could think of was, Thank you, God. #wahegurumehrkare."



The couple got married in 2018 in Delhi.