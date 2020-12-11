Bollywood choreographer Remo D'Souza hospitalised following heart attack

In shocking news, Bollywood choreographer and director Remo D’Souza was hospitalised after he suffered a heart attack on December 11.

Remo has been admitted to Kokilaben hospital in Mumbai.

The news was confirmed by director Ahmed Khan.

His wife is said to be present with him in the hospital. Remo D’Souza underwent an angiography after suffering a heart attack. Lizelle had shared a photo with her husband 14 hours ago on her Instagram story.

On work front, Remo last worked on ‘Street Dancer 3D’ as director. The movie starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor released earlier this year.

Remo has directed films like 'Race 3', 'A Flying Jatt', 'ABCD 2' among others.