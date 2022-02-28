Bhagyashree's daughter Avantika Dassani on debut show Mithya: Couldn't have asked for a better team

It’s not easy to carve your own space among actors who have time and again proved their mettle and yet Avantika Dassani impressed us with her acting chops as Rhea Rajguru in her debut show ‘Mithya’ with Huma Qureshi and Parambrata Chatterjee.

Speaking to WION, Avantika Dassani who happens to be the daughter of actress Bhagyashree, shared her experience working with an ensemble starcast in the thriller series.

Avantika said, “I've had an absolute blast working with Rohan Sir and with the whole cast and crew because they have been very supportive of a newcomer like me, who has a thousand questions, who is over excited, who is raring to go but at the same time wants to get things right. I truly admire their patience.”

“Also, we had a lot of fun on the sets while shooting which helped me relieve the pressure and enjoy this process as much as being able to do good work at the same time. This was really commendable. Rohan Sir knew how much and where to push me and also where to let me know that I am doing 'Ok' every time that I was nervous. I really had a great time and I could not have asked for a better team to have started my first project with,” she added. Read our review of the show here

Directed by Rohan Sippy, ‘Mithya’ streaming on Zee5, is a tale of suspicion and revenge.

Avantika Dassani will next be seen in a Telugu project, where she will be seen alongside Bellamkonda Ganesh.