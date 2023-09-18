Atlee wants to take Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan to the Oscars: I would love to..

Atlee's film Jawan is scripting history at the box office. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, the film is doing exceptionally well and has crossed the Rs 800 crore (Rs 8 billion) mark at the worldwide box office. After seeing the roaring response the film has received, Atlee is planning to take his action film to the prestigious Academy Awards.



In this recent interview with ETimes, Atlee, who is well-known for his work in Tamil cinema, was asked if he had any dreams for the Oscars.

As Jawan soars at the box office, SRK becomes the only actor with two Rs 10 billion films in one year



Replying to this, the director said, "Of course, even Jawan should go, if everything falls in place. I think every effort, everybody, every director, every technician who is working in cinema, their eyes are on the Golden Globes, Oscars, National Awards, every award. So, definitely, yeah, I would love to take Jawan to the Oscars.''

Further, the director said ''Let's see. I think Khan sir (Shah Rukh Khan) will watch and read this interview. I will also ask him over a call 'Sir, should we take this film to the Oscars?"

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is unstoppable at the box office. From day one of its release, Atlee's directorial has been smashing box office records. Released on September 7, the film has now crossed the Rs 800 crore (Rs 8 billion ) mark worldwide.



Within a mere 11 days, Jawan has amassed a staggering Rs 430.44 crore (Rs 4.3 billion) in the Hindi language alone.

Jawan Box office: Shah Rukh Khan's film becomes fastest to reach Rs 400 crore mark



The film marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and renowned Tamil director Atlee. Apart from Khan, the film boasts an ensemble cast including Nayanthara, playing Khan's on-screen love interest, a cop, Vijay Sethupathi, the main antagonist of the film, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, and Sunil Grover, as well as Deepika Padukone in a cameo appearance.

