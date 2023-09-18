Jawan Box office: Shah Rukh Khan's film becomes fastest movie to reach Rs 400 crore mark

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan has proved to be nothing less than a festival for cinema-goers across the country and has sent the box office in a tizzy! Having booked a phenomenal record-breaking opening, Atlee's directorial has now become the fastest film to cross Rs 400 crore (Rs 4 billion).

The film has garnered “record making’ numbers and has broken many records on its way! Within a mere 11 days, Jawan has amassed a staggering Rs 430.44 crore (Rs 4.3 billion) in the Hindi language alone. When considering all languages, the film boasts a formidable India net collection of Rs 479.99 crore (Rs 4.7 billion), with the languages contributing an impressive Rs 49.55 crore (Rs 495.5 million), a feat rarely seen for a Hindi release dub, on the verge of surpassing the 50 crore milestone.

Jawan has registered a spot in the Rs 400 club in just 11 days, beating SRK's Pathaan, and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2. Both the films entered the coveted club in 12 days. Meanwhile, Prabhas's Baahubali 2 took 15 days to cross Rs 400 crore at the box office.

#Jawan is a #BO DINOSAUR, crushes every record that stands tall in record books… Overtakes #Pathaan *Weekend 2* biz by leaps and bounds [#Pathaan: ₹ 63.50 cr; #Jawan: ₹ 82.46 cr]… Not merely a RECORD-BREAKER, but also a RECORD-MAKER… [Week 2] Fri 18.10 cr, Sat 30.10 cr, Sun… pic.twitter.com/FrLotCa5kn — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 18, 2023 ×

Jawan continues its triumphant journey at the box office, leaving both audiences and trade experts in awe with its astonishing numbers. Even during its second weekend, the film maintained a strong grip on the box office, securing an impressive Rs 82.46 crore (Rs 824.6 million) in Hindi. When factoring in all languages, the film's total stands at a remarkable Rs 88.66 crore (Rs 886.6 million)

What makes this achievement even more remarkable is that Jawan has not only broken records in its home market but has also made waves in international markets.

About Jawan

The vigilante thriller stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The film has special appearances by Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt. The movie also stars Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, and Sunil Grover.

Jawan Review

WION's Shomini Sen in her review called the film a quintessential Bollywood blockbuster.

"Pathaan reiterated SRK's liberal stance and Jawaan brings forth the feminist side of the actor. Khan has been a vocal ally for women's empowerment for years. In Jawan, sure he plays a mentor of sorts to a bunch of wronged women, but the film celebrates strong women and their might to fight it out. All the female characters are projected as strong women who can take on a goon or two on their own and yet be maternal and soft when the time arises," writes Sen in her review.

