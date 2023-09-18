As Jawan soars at the box office, SRK becomes the only actor with two Rs 10 billion films in one year

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is unstoppable. The film, directed by Atlee, has already crossed Rs 8 billion at the global office and has collected over Rs 5 billion at the domestic box office. The film is on its way to create history, paving its was to become the biggest success in the history of Indian cinema.



The tremendous success of Jawan has just reiterated why Shah Rukh Khan is rightfully known as the King of Bollywood. Jawan's success comes months after SRK's other film Pathaan created a staggering impact at the global box office. Pathaan was directed by Siddharth Anand and marked SRK's comeback to the big screen after four years.



Pathaan, amid controversies and calls for boycott, earned over Rs 10 billion at the global box office and in India over Rs 6 billion making it the second highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.

It has only been 11 days since Jawan hit the theatres worldwide and in this short span, the film has earned over Rs 8 billion internationally. Jawan is now inching towards making Rs 10 billion globally. As the film continues to rake in big numbers, it will make SRK the only Indian actor to have Rs 10 billion in films at the box office within a year.



Though only two films have recorded a worldwide gross of over Rs 10 billion so far, Nitesh Tiwari’s Dangal (2016) and Pathaan (2023), it took both films substantial time to hit the milestone. While Pathaan entered the esteemed club on its 27th day of theatrical release, it took Dangal months to cross the mark and happened only after it was released in China.



However, going by the current trend, Jawan is likely to cross the milestone by the end of its third week of theatrical run.

Shah Rukh Khan, the only Bollywood actor to have two Rs 10 billion grossers



When Jawan earns Rs 10 billion at the global office, it will make Shah Rukh the only Indian artiste to have two Rs 10-billion grossers in a single year. The staggering amount will also make SRK the only Bollywood actor to have two Rs 10 billion grossers.