Aryan Khan's bail rejected by court, to remain in Arthur road jail

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan will remain in Arthur road jail as the sessions court rejected his bail application on Wednesday.

Aryan has been in jail in since October 3 after being detained by Narcotics Control Bureau in a drugs seizure case.



Khan's lawyers are likely to appeal to the Bombay High Court in the coming days for his bail.

Khan and 7 others were arrested by the NCB during a raid on a rave party on a cruise liner off the Mumbai court.



Aryan's lawyers have argued that the 23-year-old was not carrying any drugs when the NCB arrested him. No drugs were found on his friend Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha as well who have been arrested by the NCB. Their bail applications too have been rejected.

So far the NCB has arrested 20 people in connection with the cruise party drugs case.

Several Bollywood stars have spoken out in support of Shah Rukh Khan and his family amid this controversy. Actords like Suniel Shetty, Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan, Swara Bhasker, Raveena Tandon have spoken in support of SRK and his family.

