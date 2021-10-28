Aryan Khan gets bail: R Madhavan, Swara Bhasker and others react

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan on Thursday (October 28) was granted bail in connection with the drugs seizure case.



Khan's bail plea was heard by the Bombay High Court. Aryan was arrested on October 3 by India's Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

After staying in jail for almost more than 3 weeks, this has come as a sigh of relief for Shah Rukh and his family. Some Bollywood celebs, who have been showing their support to the actor and his family were quick to react to this news and expressed their relief.

Actor R Madhavan took to his Twitter account and said, "Thank god . As a father I am So relieved. May all good and positive things happen."

Malaika Arora took to Instagram stories to react to Aryan’s bail. She wrote “Thank the Lord''. Her sister Amrita Arora reacted to the bail by sharing a family picture of the Khans.

Swara Bhasker shared a tweet about Aryan’s bail and wrote, “FINALLY!”

Director Sanjay Gupta took to his social media handle and wrote, "I'm very happy that Aryan Khan has gotten bail but also very upset with a system that kept a young man behind bars for more than 25 days for something he never did. That has to change. God bless you and be strong Aryan Khan."

I’m very happy that Aryan Khan has gotten bail but also very upset with a system that kept a young man behind bars for more than 25 days for something he never did.

That has to change!!!

Sonu Sood also penned a note in Hindi, which translates to, "When time gives justice, then there is no need for witnesses."

समय जब न्याय करता है,

Hansal Mehta reacted to Aryan’s bail news and tweeted, “I want to have a blast tonight! (sic).”

The court hearing went on for three days after which the judge allowed bail for Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaz Merchant.