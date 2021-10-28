Bombay High Court grants bail to Aryan Khan in drugs case

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in the drugs seizure case on Thursday.

Aryan Khan's bail plea was heard by the Bombay High Court after the special court refused him relief earlier. Shah Rukh Khan's son was arrested earlier this month by India's Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Also Read: Who is NCB witness Kiran Gosavi?

Arbaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha who were the other accused in the case were also granted bail.

Aryan Khan was arrested on October 5 after a raid by the NCB on a cruise ship. He was lodged in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail along with Arbaaz Merchant.

Also Read: Amid NCB probe, what happens to Ananya Panday's films which are on floor?

Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi had argued before the court on Wednesday that Aryan was invited to the cruise ship and that there was "no possession of drugs" and he should get bail.

The court hearing went on for three days after which the judge allowed bail for Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaz Merchant.

Rohatgi informed that all of them may come out of jail on Friday or Saturday.

(With inputs from Agencies)