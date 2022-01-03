AR Rahman's daughter Khatija gets engaged in a private ceremony, shares pictures

AR Rahman‘s eldest daughter Khatija Rahman is engaged now.



Taking to her Instagram account, Rahman's daughter Khatija announced her engagement to Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed, who is an ‘aspiring entrepreneur and a wizkid audio engineer’.



She got engaged on her birthday, 29 December, in an intimate ceremony with only close family and friends in attendance.

Sharing a picture on her Instagram account, Khatija wrote in the caption, “With the blessings of the Almighty I’m happy to announce to you all my engagement with Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed @riyasdeenriyan, an aspiring entrepreneur and a wizkid audio engineer. The engagement happened on 29th December, my birthday in the presence of close family and loved ones.(sic)”

Happy father also shared the same picture on her Instagram stories.



In the pictures, Khatija is wearing a beautiful pink outfit with colourful embroidery on it and is wearing a matching mask as she posed for the pictures. She accessorized herself with jewellery and a garland.



Instead of sharing Riyasdeen's picture from the ceremony, she posted a monochrome picture of her fiance. Riyasdeen also posted the same picture on his Instagram account.

In 2020, AR Rahman's daughter Khatija have gotten into a war of words on social media with Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen, after she shared a photo of Khatija in a burqa and wrote, "I love A R Rahman's music. But whenever I see his dear daughter, I feel suffocated. It is depressing to learn that even educated women in a cultural family can get brainwashed very easily!"



The young singer did not take it well and slammed the author for commenting on her wearing a burqa and asked her to some 'fresh air' if she felt suffocated.



"Dear Taslima Nasreen, I’m sorry you feel suffocated by my attire. Please get some fresh air, cause I don’t feel suffocated rather I’m proud and empowered for what I stand for.'' Khatija wrote back then.



On the work front, Khatija Rahman, who had performed with her father during Mumbai's U2 concert in 2019, has sung several songs in Tamil films and had also lent her voice to the song ‘Rock A Bye Baby’ from the Netflix film ‘Mimi’.