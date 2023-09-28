Animal teaser out! Ranbir Kapoor creates mayhem on screen

After weeks of teasing fans with posters of the film, the teaser of Animal is finally out! Kabir Singh director Sanjeev Vanga Reddy's second film features Ranbir Kapoor in the titular role and also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna. From the looks of its, the story of Animal seems to be that of an abusive father and his son.

The 2-minute 26-second-long teaser is high on violence and shows Ranbir taking on an army of masked men with bazookas single-handedly.



This is Ranbir Kapoor's second release of the year. He was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar opposite Shraddha Kapoor. The film was declared a hit.





The film will have Anil Kapoor playing Ranbir's father. The two seem to share a troubled relationship. Bobby Deol appears at the fag end of the teaser. He is reportedly playing the antagonist in the film.



The teaser gives an indication of the violence that one can expect in Animal. Full of blood and gore, Ranbir appears to be playing alpha male in the film.



Animal is set to release on December 1. The film was originally slated to release in August. However, the director chose to delay the film to December because the post-production of the film was incomplete.

Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures.

