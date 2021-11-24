Amitabh Bachchan's 'Chehre' set for international festivals circuit

After being one of the first films to release in theatres post the second wave of Covid-19, and gathering big viewership ratings on Amazon Prime, thriller film ‘Chehre’ is now all set to take on the international festival circuit.

The film has been officially selected to 20th Tiburon International Film Festival (California, USA) and will also be showcased at the 21st River to River Florence Indian Film Festival (Italy).

On this feat, Anand says, "Tiburon is one of the most prestigious International film festivals in the world and this year too will screen independent and noteworthy films from all over from November 19 to 25. For 'Chehre' to be an official selection among just three films that have been chosen from India , is a matter of great joy and pride for the entire team."

"River to River Florence Indian Film Festival on the other hand is the first festival in the world which is totally devoted to films from India. 'Chehre' will be showcased in the Feature Film section, and will compete for the River to River Audience Award," he adds.

The other two selections are Malayalam film, 'Nayattu' directed by Martin Prakkat and Gujarati film, 'Mara Pappa Superhero' directed by Darshan Ashwin Trivedi.

'Chehre' is a thriller set in a snowed home on a long winter night and has already won appreciation for its writing, its unusual premise and the performances of a sterling cast headlined by Emraan Hashmi who plays a business tycoon and Amitabh Bachchan in a powerful role.