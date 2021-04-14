Alia Bhatt tests negative for COVID-19, shares a beautiful sun-kissed picture

WION Web Team
New Delhi Published: Apr 14, 2021, 12.58 PM(IST)

Alia Bhatt Photograph:( Twitter )

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt announced on Wednesday that she had tested negative for COVID-19. The actress had been in home quarantine for the past two weeks. 

Alia took to her Instagram handle and shared a sun-kissed picture to inform fans about the happy news. 

In the picture, Alia can be seen sporting a blue sweatshirt, and pink pyjamas as she poses in the garden while looking into the lens. The actor looks gorgeous in a no-makeup look with her luscious locks open.Alia captioned the post, "the only time being negative is a good thing" and added flex muscle and dancing girl emoticons.

Alia had tested positive soon after her beau Ranbir Kapoor tested negative of the virus. .The second wave of coronavirus has infected a lot of people and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising. 

In Bollywood, an array of celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Aditya Narayan, Kartik Aaryan, R Madhavan, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif and Aamir Khan among others have got infected within a span of a few weeks.

On the work front, Alia, who was last seen in the 2020 film `Sadak 2`, will be next seen in Ayan Mukherji`s directorial `Brahmastra`, alongside rumoured beau Ranbir Kapoor and megastar Amitabh Bachchan.Produced under Karan Johar`s banner of Dharma Productions, the superhero movie will also feature Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles.

She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali`s `Gangubai Kathiawali`, SS Rajamouli`s magnum opus `RRR`, and Shah Rukh Khan`s `Darlings` in the pipeline.

