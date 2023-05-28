Alia Bhatt misses IIFA Awards 2023 as her maternal grandfather is critical

On Saturday night, Alia Bhatt bagged one of the biggest awards of the night at the IIFA Awards 2023 but she wasn't present at the venue to pick the award herself. Instead, producer Jayantilal Gada received the award on her behalf for Best Performance In A Leading Role Female category for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Fans were wondering why the fashionista didn't make an appearance at Bollywood's biggest award night despite having a nomination. Well, according to some reports, she had to stay back in India because her maternal grandfather Narendra Nath Razdan is unwell. Narendra is Soni Razdan's father.

As per a report by ETimes, Alia was meant to fly abroad for the award show but she cancelled her trip because her grandfather’s lung illness has worsened.

A source told the media portal, “In the morning the family got a distress call that the doctors wanted to shift him to the ICU. There was a decision taken not to take him to the ICU, but to make him comfortable within the room. He’s 95 and as of now he’s in the sunset hours.”

According to multiple reports, Narendra Razdan was recently taken to Breach Candy Hospital due to a lung illness.

On the movie front, Alia will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film also stars Ranveer Singh. She also has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif, in the pipeline. Apart from these projects, Alia will make her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE