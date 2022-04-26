Alia Bhatt is the only Indian top 5 celebrity influencers on Instagram alongwith Zendaya, Will Smith

There’s no stopping Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt who recently got married to the love of her life, Ranbir Kapoor and delivered back-to-back movie hits this year. Now, the actress has featured on top 5 Instagram celebrity lists and she is the only Indian to make it to that list. The list features the likes of Zendaya, Will Smith and Tom Holland.

Alia Bhatt has managed to surpass Hollywood actress Jennifer Lopez to grab the fourth spot on the Instagram influencer’s list.

The biggest influencer on Instagram is Zendaya according to the list, followed by her ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ co-star and beau Tom Holland.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ . She is also set to team with Hollywood stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan for Netflix's international spy thriller, ‘Heart of Stone’. Apart from the Netflix project, she also has Farhan Akhtar’s much-awaited 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' to release on this date

