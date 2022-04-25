Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' to release on this date

As Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt continue to work on Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, an interesting love story, makers have announced the release date of the film.

With Karan Johar returning in the director's seat after ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’, the film has a lot riding on it for the stars and the makers. They announced that the film will release on February 10, 2023.

Making the announcement, Karan shared a selfie with the leading stars and wrote, "So much josh and jazbaati jawaani, Pritam ki dhamakedar dhun bhi hai sunani, Garam Dharam ka swag toh dekho Bas humari favourite Jaya ji ki tasveer mat kheencho! Ab unki beshumaar tareef karni hai lazmi, The one and only Shabana Azmi! Aur phir Gucci mein lipta Ranveer as Rocky, Ishq ke ghode pe savaar like an aashiq jockey! Box office ki maharani humari Alia Rani, Kya phir banegi dulhania in this kahaani? In sabka kare aap intezar, We are coming soon to win your ishq wala pyaar! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani FEB 10th 2023!"

The film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ also stars Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra.