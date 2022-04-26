'KGF: Chapter 2' box office: Film to enter Rs 1000 crore club soon

‘KGF: Chapter 2’ is unstoppable! The Yash starrer has taken the worldwide and domestic box office by a storm quite literally as it has now also crossed Aamir Khan’s ‘Secret Superstar’ and Salman Khan’s ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’.

From Yash’s fandom to a goodwill that has built up for the prequel, the film ‘KGF 2’ has been riding a high wave of good luck and some crazy moolah at the box office.

According to the latest box office numbers, KGF: Chapter 2 worldwide collection has crossed Rs 900 crore already. As per trade reports, the film has accumulated a huge 920 crores gross in 12 days at the box office and is just 80 crores away from the 1000 crore mark.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut reveals she was sexually abused as a kid; read details inside

The film is now the fourth highest-grossing Indian film globally and will be joining the elite club of Rs 1000 crore soon. The 'KGF': Chapter 2 phenomenon: Indian film roars nationally, breaks records abroad

Helmed by Prashanth Neel, KGF 2 stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Srinidhi Shetty, and others.