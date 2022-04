The 'KGF': Chapter 2 phenomenon: Indian film roars nationally, breaks records abroad

Updated: Apr 22, 2022, 04:33 PM(IST)

'KGF' chapter 2 is the king of the box office. Crossing all hurdles, Yash's most awaited movie had a thunderous start and is now surpassing all the previous records day by day. The movie crossed the 800 crore mark in just one week of its release and now it's just inching to the top.

Blockbuster!

'KGF 2' is the blockbuster. As expected, the movie had a great opening and is raking in big moolah at the box office from day 1.

On the first day of the release, the movie surpassed the opening day records of Hrithik Roshan's starrer 'War' and Aamir Khan's 'Thugs of Hindostan' and has grossed over ₹ 134.50 on day 1.

(Photograph:Twitter)