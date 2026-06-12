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‘Zero leniency policies’: Which country has the most strict police in the world

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jun 12, 2026, 04:22 IST | Updated: Jun 12, 2026, 04:22 IST

Singapore maintains its status as one of the world's safest nations through a zero-leniency police force. With severe penalties like judicial caning and mandatory capital punishment for drugs, the city-state enforces strict public order, resulting in exceptionally low crime rates.

The Law and Order
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The Law and Order

Singapore consistently dominates global security rankings, scoring 95 out of 100 on the 2024 Gallup Law and Order Index. The city-state maintains its extremely low crime rate through one of the strictest police forces on the planet.

A Zero-Leniency Reality
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A Zero-Leniency Reality

The Singapore Police Force operates on mandates that offer absolutely no flexibility for minor civil offences. Acts like littering, jaywalking, and unauthorised smoking instantly trigger heavy financial penalties from patrolling officers.

Severe Corporal Punishment
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Severe Corporal Punishment

Unlike most modern economies, Singapore routinely utilises judicial caning to punish crimes like vandalism and visa overstays. This severe physical penalty serves as a highly effective deterrent against property damage and public disorder.

Uncompromising Drug Enforcement
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Uncompromising Drug Enforcement

Authorities enforce a mandatory death penalty for trafficking specific volumes of narcotics, offering no exceptions to foreign nationals. Border police rely on intense physical searches and intelligence profiling to intercept prohibited substances.

Total Public Surveillance
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Total Public Surveillance

Law enforcement monitors the entire island using an extensive network of public CCTV cameras and tracking sensors. This vast surveillance grid guarantees that almost all street-level infractions are quickly identified and resolved within hours.

Tight Control on Assembly
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(Photograph: X)

Tight Control on Assembly

The national Public Order Act dictates that residents must secure a formal police permit before holding any public gathering. Unauthorised demonstrations face immediate police dispersal, even if the protest involves only a single person.

High Public Confidence
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High Public Confidence

Despite these rigid policing methods, civilian trust in law enforcement remains exceptionally high across the country. Government data confirms that nine in 10 residents feel entirely safe walking alone at night through their local districts.

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