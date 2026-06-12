/‘90% export dependency’: How much does Kharg Island contribute to Iran’s economy

Kharg Island serves as the undisputed lifeline of Iran's economy, processing 90 per cent of the nation's crude oil exports. This heavily guarded, deep-water Persian Gulf facility.
Kharg Island stands as the undisputed backbone of Iran's energy economy. This single Persian Gulf facility processes approximately 90 per cent of all Iranian crude oil exports.
Located roughly 15 miles off the coast, the eight-square-mile coral outcrop remains strictly guarded by the military. Locals refer to it as the forbidden island due to intense security and heavily restricted access.
Most of Iran's mainland coast remains too shallow for massive modern supertankers to dock safely. Kharg Island provides the naturally deep water required to load Very Large Crude Carriers directly.
The strategic terminal routinely handles the export of 1.5 million to 1.7 million barrels of crude oil every single day. A vast network of subsea pipelines connects the island directly to major mainland oilfields.
Financial analysts estimate that roughly half of the Iranian government's total revenue originates from oil and gas sales. This extreme reliance makes the uninterrupted operation of Kharg Island absolutely essential to the nation's financial survival.
The overwhelming majority of the oil leaving Kharg Island is specifically destined for Asian markets. China remains the anchor buyer, absorbing these massive daily shipments to fuel its industrial economy.
Financial analysts estimate that roughly half of the Iranian government's total revenue originates from oil and gas sales. This extreme reliance makes the uninterrupted operation of Kharg Island absolutely essential to the nation's financial survival.