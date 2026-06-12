/‘Strict gun laws’: Do Dubai Police officers carry pistols?

Dubai Police officers actively carry standard-issue pistols, governed by strict federal rules of engagement that mandate warning shots. While law enforcement remains well-armed, the UAE enforces a zero-tolerance ban on unlicensed civilian firearms to maintain its world-class safety.
Dubai Police officers routinely carry standard-issue pistols while patrolling the city. Federal law explicitly authorises these officers to bear arms to protect the public and enforce security.
Law enforcement personnel often rely on the 9mm Caracal pistol, a highly durable handgun manufactured locally within the UAE. This reliable sidearm is specifically designed for modern combat and defence operations.
Discharging a weapon remains an absolute last resort under UAE policing regulations. Officers are legally required to issue clear verbal commands and fire warning shots before targeting a suspect.
While police are well-armed, the government maintains an uncompromising zero-tolerance policy for illegal civilian gun ownership. Only Emirati nationals and select security professionals can legally apply for strict firearm licences.
Carrying an unlicensed firearm in the emirate triggers devastating legal consequences, including life imprisonment and massive fines. This rigid legal framework successfully keeps illegal weapons completely off the streets.
Beyond standard handguns, specialised Dubai Police response teams deploy with advanced submachine guns and tactical rifles. These heavily armed units are prepared to neutralise major threats and organised crime instantly.
The stark contrast between an armed police force and a strictly disarmed public keeps violent crime exceptionally low. This calculated security strategy consistently ranks Dubai among the safest global cities.