/‘Global pay gap’: Which country pays police officers the most

Switzerland is the highest-paying country for police officers globally, offering an average salary of $131,416. Luxembourg and the US follow closely behind. European nations dominate the top 10 rankings, reflecting strong public funding and a focus on competitive law enforcement wages.
Switzerland ranks as the highest-paying country in the world for law enforcement officers. Official compensation data reveals that the average Swiss police salary reaches $131,416 per year.
Taking the second spot globally, Luxembourg offers highly competitive financial rewards to its national police force. Officers in the small European nation earn an average annual salary of $108,672.
The United States secures the third position worldwide with an average national police salary of $105,482. Regional earnings vary dramatically, as officers in states like California take home median salaries above $113,400.
Denmark consistently provides the highest police compensation within the European Union. Experienced Danish officers with over a decade of service can earn more than $93,300 annually.
Beyond Europe and North America, Australia maintains substantial pay levels for its state and federal police. Australian officers currently rank sixth globally, earning an average yearly salary of $87,156.
While nominal salaries highlight base earnings, economic experts note that local living costs dictate actual wage value. Even when adjusted for purchasing power parity, nations like Switzerland and Denmark still dominate global rankings.