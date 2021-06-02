Akshay Kumar's film lands in trouble as fringe group demands change in title, 'Prithviraj'

Fringe group Karni Sena is back with its antics, this time demanding a change in the title of Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film ‘Prithviraj’. The group demands a change in the name to 'Hindu Samrat Veer Yoddha Prithviraj’.

Filmmaker Surjeet Singh Rathore, who is also the President of Youth Wing of Karni Sena, shared the group’s stance on the name of the film. As Akshay Kumar plays the role of ruler Prithviraj Chauhan, Surjeet said that they have three conditions before the makers can move ahead with the film. The letter has been addressed to makers Yash Raj Films’ Aditya Chopra.

He said that while they do respect Akshay, the producer Aditya Chopra should have been more careful. He said that the makers should have been more careful in respecting the emotions of people for the last ruling Hindu emperor and added that his name should be taken with respect.

Along with the name change, the fringe group demands that the film be shown to a Rajput society before its release.

The letter reads: "In the film Prithviraj, Akshay Kumar plays the lead role and we respect him. However, the producer of the film, Aditya Chopra, should keep in mind and understand the sentiments of people and the last Hindu Samrat Veer Yoddha Prithviraj ji’s name should be taken with respect. Otherwise, the situation will be like Padmaavat."

The mention of ‘Padmaavat’ in the letter states how they serious they are as the group had threatened maker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, actress Deepika Padukone and others involved with the project when it was still called ‘Padmaavati’. The film also featured Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.

'Loki' to 'The Family Man': June guide for binge-watch

‘Prithviraj’ makers are yet to react to Karni Sena's demands regarding the change in the title. The film along with Akshay Kumar introduces Miss World Manushi Chhillar to Bollywood.

Kim Kardashian to Cardi B: Hollywood celebs who faced backlash for hurting Hindu sentiments