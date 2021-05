Kim Kardashian to Cardi B: Hollywood celebs who faced backlash for hurting Hindu sentiments

Global celebrities time and again have shown how obsessed they are with Hindu Gods and Goddesses. Recently Cardi B received severe criticism after she dressed up as Goddess Durga for a shoe magazine. But Cardi B is not the first to do so, before her Heidi Klum, Katy Perry courted controversy for using Hindu gods in pop culture.

Cardi B

Rapper Cardi B received severe criticism online for cultural appropriation after she appeared on the cover of a shoe magazine called Footwear News, dressed as Goddess Durga. In the photograph, Cardi is seen posing as the Goddess with 10 arms but instead of weapons, she is seen holding a shoe.

Later, the 28-year-old rapper issued a clarification and apologised for hurting sentiments.

Cardi said, ''When I did the shoot, the creatives told me I was going to represent a Goddess; that she represents strength, femininity and liberation, and that’s something I love and I’m all about. And though it was dope, if people think I’m offending their culture or their religion I want to say that was not my intent. I do not like offending anyone’s religion; I wouldn’t like it if someone did it to my religion."

(Photograph:Twitter)