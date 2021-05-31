'Loki' to 'The Family Man': June guide for binge-watch

The most awaited 'The Family Man' season 2 is coming this month. Manoj Bajpayee starrer spy thriller series will see Srikant and Sharib Hashmi taking on a bigger and deadlier mission. The award-winning Amazon Original Series marks the digital debut of South superstar Samantha Akkineni who joins the stellar ensemble cast as the nemesis of Srikant.
Lupin
Streaming on: Netflix
Streaming date: June 11
Netflix heist series 'Lupin' dropped its first five episodes in January, became the platform’s most-watched French-language original series of all time. After a mega success, the show's second season is coming up next month.
Loki
Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar
Streaming date: June 9
Marvel Studios upcoming Disney+ series ‘Loki’ featuring Tom Hiddleston -- who seems to never die. The God of Mischief will step out of his brother Thor’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame’
Pinocchio
Streaming on: Amazon Prime
Streaming date: June 11
Matteo Garrone directed the fantasy film 'Pinocchio' is based on the 1883 book 'The Adventures of Pinocchio' by Italian author Carlo Collodi. The movie stars child actor Federico Ielapi as the title character, Roberto Benigni as Geppetto, Gigi Proietti as Mangiafuoco, Rocco Papaleo.
'Elite' S4
Streaming on: Netflix
Streaming date: June 18
Season 4 of the long-running series 'Elite' is on its way. The new season picks up with a new school year in Las Encinas brings together a new Director, Diego Martín. He is among the most effective businessmen in Europe, ready to bring the Las Encinas association back on the right track.
Dom
Streaming on: Amazon prime
Streaming date: June 4
The Brazilian crime drama series 'Dom' is all set to stream from June 4. The series is based on the true story of a father and a son on the opposite sides of the drug war in Rio de Janeiro.