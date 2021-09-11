Akshay Kumar, family fly back to London after his mother's death

On Friday afternoon, Akshay Kumar and his family were spotted at Mumbai International Airport to resume work.

The superstar was seen leaving along with wife Twinkle Khanna, son Aarav and daughter Nitara.



On Wednesday, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar’s mother--Aruna Bhatia--passed away after being ill for a while.

He took to Twitter to express his grief over her death and wrote, "She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti."



Akshay Kumar had a quiet 54th birthday on Thursday- a day after his mother passed away.

"Would have never liked it this way but am sure mom is singing Happy Birthday to me from right up there! Thanks to each one of you for your condolences and wishes alike. Life goes on," Akshay wrote alongside an image with his mother on Instagram.