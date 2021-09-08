Akshay Kumar's mother passes away; actor in 'unbearable pain'

On Wednesday, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar’s mother--Aruna Bhatia--passed away after being ill for a while.



He took to Twitter to express his grief over her death and wrote, "She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti."

Also read: Toni Servillo, Italy's everyman, in limelight at Venice



On Tuesday, Akshay expressed his gratitude for those who had reached out to him in his tough times. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Touched beyond words at your concern for my mom’s health. This is a very tough hour for me and my family. Every single prayer of yours would greatly help."

She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 8, 2021 ×

Kumar was shooting for his upcoming film 'Cinderella' in the UK and returned to Mumbai on Monday morning after learning about his sick mother.

Also read: Grey's Anatomy: Abigail Spencer to reprise her role as Dr Megan Hunt in upcoming season



She had been ill for a few days and was admitted to the Hiranandani Hospital in Mumbai.



In 2015, Akshay Kumar had shared with Hindustan Times that they shared a strong bond and that nothing could come between them. “The bond between a mother and her son is so strong yet so gentle...nothing could come between us, no amount of miles or continents can keep us from letting each other know every day that I would be nothing and no one without her.”